3 Inches of Blood Post "Look Out" Lyric Video as Tribute to Ronnie James Dio

Today marks the two-year anniversary of the death of the legendary Ronnie James Dio.

A variety of Dio tributes have been paid from all around the metal community, and Canadian metal band 3 Inches of Blood decided to pay homage by releasing a special lyric video for their song "Look Out," off their latest album, Long Live Heavy Metal.

The track was written as a tribute to Dio and, according to vocalist Cam Pipes, wasn't an easy song to write.

"It was hard to find the right words for a song honoring Ronnie James Dio, but I hope it is regarded as a fitting tribute to a legendary figure," he said. "His impact on the metal community will last forever, and though he may have been small in stature, his contribution to the music scene is larger than most will ever achieve."

Long Live Heavy Metal is out now on Century Media.