60 Remastered Frank Zappa Albums to be Released; First 12 Albums Coming July 31

The music of Frank Zappa is now back in the hands of the Zappa Family Trust.

To celebrate this, the estate has signed a global license and distribution deal with Universal Music Enterprises to release 60 of Zappa's recordings. The roll-out kicks off July 31 with 12 albums, with another dozen recordings to be released monthly through the end of 2012.

“The ink is not yet dry on The Zappa Family Trust's worldwide deal with Universal Music Enterprises,” says Gail Zappa, Frank Zappa's widow. “They made us the offer we couldn't refuse -- for all the right reasons. It is a win-win for all of us, but mostly for Frank Zappa. Long may his baton wave. We are so ready to go.”

“Frank Zappa is one of the most important and influential artists in music history with his prolific body of work, including his breakthrough rock ‘n roll concept albums. We are honored that Gail Zappa and the Zappa Family Trust have entrusted us with his legacy. We intend to honor him and bring high quality releases, digital and physical, for his new and longtime fans,” said Bruce Resnikoff, president/CEO, Universal Music Enterprises (UMe).

The UME deal is for the entire Zappa catalog as it appeared on Frank Zappa's own independent label, Barking Pumpkin Records. Many of the original analog masters have been re-mastered for this occasion.

For more information, visit zappa.com.

The initial 12 Zappa releases included in the Zappa/Universal deal set for July 31 are as follows:

01. Freak Out! (1966)

02. Absolutely Free (1967)

03. Lumpy Gravy (1968)

04. We're Only In It For The Money (1968)

05. Cruising With Ruben & The Jets (1968)

06. Uncle Meat (1969)

07. Hot Rats (1969)

08. Burnt Weeny Sandwich (1970)

09. Weasels Ripped My Flesh (1970)

10. Chunga's Revenge (1970)

11. Fillmore East, June 1971 (1971)

12. Just Another Band From L.A. (1972)