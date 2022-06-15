Beetronics’ Zzombee Filtremulator is a four gain-stage monster with modulated filter, tremolo, wah, fuzz and more

New from the, er, hive mind of Californian effects firm Beetronics comes the Zzombee Filtremulator – an analog multi-effect pedal that combines four gain stages and three modulated filter modes with unique and musical results.

Those aforementioned four gain stages are designed to run in parallel with a low octave circuit and you can then apply the filter to one or both of these elements. As such, you can expect sounds that blur the worlds between filter, wah, LFO, tremolo, fuzz, overdrive and octave effects. The resulting build looks (and sounds) impressive.

Wah-style effects can be had via the modulated filter modes (which can be expressively controlled using the momentary footswitch), as well as LFO and random-generated patterns.

Beetronics is also touting a unique effect it calls the ‘cross tremolo’, which pulses in and out of a low octave, but there’s also a more traditional tremolo sound and plenty of swell-style tonal fun to be had here, too.

The Zzombee boasts an all-analog circuit but offers digital mod-cons in the form of the flexible control set and the ability to save presets, alongside other useful features like tap tempo, expression pedal input and CV control connections.

Finally, it’s all finished with Beetronics usual incredible artwork, and if you’re feeling especially indulgent, for an additional $100 there are a host of lavish limited edition Custom Shop finishes available.

“We’ve made an analog multi-effect with only three knobs capable of producing an insane amount of sounds and textures. Tones and effects that no other single pedal has ever made,” says Beetronics founder Filipe Pampuri.

“Its digital controls bring so many possibilities to express yourself and shape your tone. We have made concepts like ‘ramping’ now truly expressive in such a way that the pedal becomes an extension of your instrument.

I cannot wait to hear what other musicians will do with this scary bee Beetronics founder Filipe Pampuri

“It can be an intimidating pedal at first, but that is because its something new. New sounds, new concepts, new ways to control your sound and express your ideas into sonic format.

“Through the past few months I have been creating so much with this pedal and I feel like I barely scratched the surface of what it’s capable of. I cannot wait to hear what other musicians will do with this scary bee.”

The standard Zzombee Filtremulator is priced at $349. Head to Beetronics (opens in new tab) for more information.