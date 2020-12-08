A 2008 Eddie Van Halen-played EVH Charvel Art Series guitar has hit the auction block for $30,000

An Eddie Van Halen “hand-striped” EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar, played onstage by Eddie at a Van Halen show on February 16, 2008 in Jacksonville, Florida, is up for sale via Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

The Charvel is signed by Eddie in silver marker, with the Jacksonville concert date and ''Van Halen '08" also written by him.

The guitar comes in a custom EVH Charvel guitar case, with a COA signed by Eddie showing serial number of 173, which is also stamped on the guitar’s neck plate. According to Nate D. Sanders, the guitar is in “near fine” condition.

(Image credit: Nate D. Sanders)

This is the second EVH Charvel Art Series guitar to hit the auction block recently. Another one, alongside a red-black-white Kramer built by Eddie himself and a prop guitar from the Hot for Teacher video, recently sold for a combined $422,000.

Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, criticized that sale, writing on Twitter:

“The headline should read: Three guitars that are striped were sold at an auction for charity,” he wrote on Twitter. “They weren’t stage guitars. I had nothing to do with this.”

(Image credit: Nate D. Sanders)

He continued, “I don’t EVER plan on selling any of my father’s iconic guitars. The only place they’d possibly belong in is a museum.”

This most recent EVH Charvel Art Series guitar is being offered with a minimum bid of $30,000. For more information, head to Nate D. Sanders.