“This is the stuff of dreams”: 11-year-old wows Kiko Loureiro with her solo skills at the ex-Megadeth shredder’s guitar camp

By
published

Kiko Loureiro even lent the young guitarist, Aanika Pai, his own Ibanez guitar and Neural DSP Quad Cortex

Kiko Loureiro of Megadeth performs at Lokerse Feesten Festival on August 6, 2023 in Lokeren, Belgium with a photo of Aanika Pai in a circle on the image
(Image credit: Aanika Pai Instagram; Elsie Roymans/Getty Images)

11-year-old guitarist Aanika Pai has caught the attention of ex-Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro after playing an impromptu solo to a backing track at Loureiro's Guitar Experience camp in Helsinki.

The young guitarist confidently went on stage, plugged a flare red Ibanez RG550 that Loureiro lent her into a Neural DSP Quad Cortex, and ripped a few solos that even impressed the veteran guitarist. Pai showcased her speed and fast-developing penchant for classic rock and speed metal-style solos.

