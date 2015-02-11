AC/DC Announce North American 'Rock or Bust' Tour Dates

Earlier today, AC/DC announced North American dates for their Rock or Bust World Tour.

The North American dates kick off August 22 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium and run through September 28 in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. You can check out all the dates below.

Tickets available via Ticketmaster. Previously announced European dates on the Rock or Bust World Tour begin May 5 in Holland and run through late July.

The North American Tour date announcement comes days after AC/DC delivered an explosive performance of "Rock or Bust" and "Highway to Hell," which kicked off the 57th annual Grammy Awards. This the band's first time performing on U.S. TV in more than 14 years. AC/DC also are confirmed to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 10 and 17. Chris Slade will be on drums for the Rock or Bust World Tour.

AC/DC last toured the world from 2008 to 2010 with the Black Ice World Tour, which had the band playing to more than 5 million fans in 108 cities in more than 28 countries. The Black Ice World Tour earned AC/DC a Pollstar Award for Major Tour of the Year in 2010.

AC/DC North American Tour Dates