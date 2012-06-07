AC/DC to Begin Writing New Album This Month?

While rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young recently said a new AC/DC album might be a few years away, singer Brian Johnson says the boys will be meeting within the next couple of weeks to start working on songs.

In a new interview with 107.7 The Bone, Johnson said, "I’ll be getting together with Malcolm in a couple of weeks, then we’re going to London to meet up with Angus, hopefully. That’s usually how we’ll start. We’re just a bunch of pals from the projects still. Even though we’ve done well, we still have the same roots that we stick by that we did when we had nothing."

Johnson is adamant, however, that the band may scrap the idea of a new album if they don't believe it feels right.

"That’s the work ethic: It has to be right for the boys to do anything," Johnson said. "We’re sitting down and saying, ‘Can we do this? We’re not going to be a pale shadow of our former selves?’ We’ll talk about it and make sure we’ve all got it. We’re five pieces of a card – if one of us is not really there, the whole thing would just collapse, I think."

Regardless of the onset of writing sessions, it'll likely be later rather than sooner that we'll see the band's 17th studio album. But that doesn't mean they aren't writing.

"I’ve been doing some jamming on some song ideas but I do that all the time, as do the rest of the band," Malcolm Young recently told Classic Rock. "We are still working. But we had a long rest between Stiff Upper Lip and Black Ice, so I think we need a couple of years to recuperate and work on it a bit more."

AC/DC's last album was 2008's Black Ice.