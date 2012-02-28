Ace Frehley Working on New Album, Book

We may have had to wait two decades between 1989's Trouble Walkin' and 2009's Anomaly, but Ace Frehley is a busy man these days and won't keep us waiting so long for a new album this time.

Speaking to frequent GuitarWorld.com contributor and blogger Peter Hodgson, Space Ace revealed he was indeed working on a new album and a new book.

“I’ve started working on a new album, I’m writing a new book … there are a lot of good things on the horizon," he said. "At this point, I think it’s just going to be an extension of No Regrets. There’s so much I left out because of the deadline, but after talking with so many different people, I’ve got so many stories that have eluded me over the years. And there just wasn’t enough room to put them into No Regrets, and I was past the deadline as it was."

He continued, "But I think I’m going to come out with something in the effect of like a No Regrets II. But I also have the idea to put out a guitar book with all my guitar effects, tricks, recording techniques … I’ve learned a lot of tricks from working with a lot of great producers over the years, and I think I should write a book about it!”

You can read the full interview here.

Ace released his memoir, No Regrets, last year.