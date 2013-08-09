Soundgarden's Chris Cornell Announces Fall Dates for Songbook Solo Acoustic Tour

Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell has announced a solo tour of North America this fall. He'll be playing a series of intimate shows highlighting songs he's written throughout his career. This is the first time US fans will hear acoustic arrangements of songs from 2012's King Animal, Soundgarden’s first new studio album in more than 16 years. American/Sri Lankan folk artist Bhi Bhiman will support Cornell on tour.

This year also marks the launch of the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, which helps the most vulnerable children. One dollar of every ticket sold on the tour will be donated to the Foundation, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit ChildHaven’s Creative Music Therapy Program Expansion. Visit childhaven.org for more information on ChildHaven and the program.

An exclusive pre-sale for American Express cardholder members will open for all dates August 14; venue pre-sales will open August 15; the public sale will begin August 16 at 10 a.m. local time. PRESS HERE to pre-order tickets. Visit chriscornell.com for more information on the Songbook tour and Chris Cornell.

Chris Cornell Acoustic Tour Dates in Full:

10/15 San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/16 Napa, CA @ The Uptown Theatre

10/18 San Francisco, CA @ Nob Hill Masonic Center

10/19 Eugene, OR @ Jaqua Concert Hall

10/20 Seattle WA @ Benaroya Hall

10/22 Victoria, BC @ University of Victoria – Farquhar Auditorium

10/23 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre (check local listings for on-sale date)

10/25 Medicine Hat, AB @ Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre

10/26 Calgary, AB @ Jubilee Auditorium (check local listings for on-sale date)

10/27 Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place (check local listings for on-sale date)

10/29 Winnipeg, MB @ Pantages Playhouse Theatre (check local listings for on-sale date)

10/30 Saint Paul, MN @ O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

11/1 Chicago, IL @ Cadillac Palace Theatre

11/2 Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

11/3 Lakewood, OH @ Lakewood Civic Auditorium

11/5 Buffalo, NY @ Center for the Arts

11/6 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/13 Kingston, NY @ Ulster PAC

11/15 Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre

11/16 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/17 Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre & PAC

11/19 Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

11/20 New Haven, CT @ Shubert Theater

11/22 Reading, PA @ Sovereign Performing Arts Center

11/23 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/24 Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

11/26 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

11/27 Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House

11/29 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino & Spa – Music Box

11/30 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino & Spa – Music Box