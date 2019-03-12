Paul Gilbert Performs Van Halen's "Spanish Fly"

Above, check out a video of Racer X/Mr. Big guitarist Paul Gilbert playing "Spanish Fly," a classic 1979 instrumental tune by Van Halen.

Although we're not sure when (or where) the brief clip was filmed, we do know it was posted to YouTube back in 2009. Gilbert also plays impromptu versions of The Beatles' "Lovely Rita," Carole King's "I Feel the Earth Move" and The Ides of March's "Vehicle."

However, if you want to skip straight to "Spanish Fly," start the video at 2:08.

