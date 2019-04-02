Take a Look at Eddie Van Halen's 1978 Touring Rig

My 1978 touring rig and original "Frankenstein" guitar are on display in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's "Play It Loud" Instruments of Rock & Roll exhibit. The exhibit opens to the public on April 8th.#MetRockandRoll #NewYork #frankenstein #eddievanhalen @metmuseum pic.twitter.com/j75mFIMnerApril 2, 2019

Back in November, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City announced that it would be presenting an exhibit called Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock and Roll from April to October 2019.

Curated from 70 private and public collections in the U.S. and U.K., the exhibit will feature more than 130 electric and acoustic guitars that were used by artists including Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, Metallica, Jimmy Page, the Beatles, Chuck Berry, Steve Miller, Elvis Presley and St. Vincent, and iconic guitars like Eric Clapton’s “Blackie,” Eddie Van Halen’s “Frankenstein” and Jerry Garcia’s “Wolf.” It will be opened to the public on April 8.

To that end, last night, Eddie Van Halen tweeted a sneak preview of what Van Halen-related relics the exhibit has in store. You can check it out above.

Aside from the original “Frankenstein” guitar, the exhibit will feature Eddie's entire rig from the band's 1978 tour.

Look out for some coverage of Play it Loud in the pages of Guitar World in the very near future...