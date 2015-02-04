Adimiron Premiere "Liar’s Paradox" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

Today, Adimiron and Guitar World have teamed up to present the exclusive premiere of a new Adimiron playthrough video featuring guitarist Thomas Aurizzi.

The track, "Liar’s Paradox," is from the Italian progressive metal band's fourth studio album, Timelapse, which was released late last year via Scarlet Records.

“For the first time in our career, and after much research and experimentation, we've found the perfect guitars made for our hands and perfect to express all our musical intentions," Aurizzi says. "They're Overload Guitars.

"The versatility we can get out of this guitar is just incredible, allowing us to play everything from death metal to jazz music with extreme simplicity and a perfect sound.

"Also, in a track like ‘Liar's Paradox,’ composed by a fast ride at the beginning and a proggy dynamic structure in the middle, this guitar shows versatility in both the rhythmic and solo parts. We're proud of this new collaboration with Overload and can't wait to hit the stage and studio with our new axes!”

Timelapse mixes furious thrash riffs and progressive/avant-garde atmospheres with a post-death metal touch. It reveals fascinating and obscure landscapes—with no boundaries.

Adimiron are making a name for themselves as one of the fastest-growing European progressive metal sensations, having released four albums and performing with Suffocation, Meshuggah, Sepultura, Annihilator, Death Angel, Vader and more.

For more about Adimiron, follow them on Facebook.