Adler Release "The One That You Hated" Music Video

Adler — the new band from ex-Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler — have just released their first-ever music video. You can check out the clip for "The One That You Hated" below, courtesy of Rolling Stone.

While there's still no official release date for the band's debut album, it can be confirmed that both Slash and Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 will be featured on the record.

While Steven Adler looks forward to continuing a working relationship with Slash, the drummer has been adamant about putting Guns N' Roses behind him following their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"That’s done. That’s totally out of my system," said Adler in a recent interview. "I was hoping that the five of us would have been there to play and show our respect to the fans, but the three of us who really do care about what our fans think and how much they’ve done for us were there, and we showed our love and respect."