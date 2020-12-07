Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry to take part in virtual Wayne's World reunion

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry are set to join actors Mike Myers and Dana Carvey for a virtual Wayne's World reunion.

The event is to air as part of actor Josh Gad's Reunited Apart YouTube series, which celebrates cult film classics, reuniting their cast members for in-depth virtual discussions. The series has thus far brought together the casts of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Ghostbusters and The Goonies, to name a mere few.

The virtual Wayne's World reunion will be hosted in support of the First Responder’s Children’s Foundation.

Aerosmith revealed they'd be involved in the event in an Instagram post on December 5. “‘Sibilance… Sibilance’ Surprise… We were ‘worthy enough’ to reunite with our friends Wayne and Garth!”, they said.

Wayne's World was released in 1992, based on a Saturday Night Live sketch from 1991. It follows rock fans Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, played by Myers and Carvey respectively, who broadcast a public-access television show in Aurora, Illinois.

The movie is also credited with coining several popular phrases widely used within the rock music subculture, including “No Stairway, denied!” and “We’re not worthy!”

Wayne's World 2, which was released in 1993, featured an appearance from the full lineup of Aerosmith, as they performed Dude (Looks Like A Lady) and Shut Up and Dance.

The Wayne's World reunion episode of Reunited Apart airs today at 9PM PT (December 7). Stay tuned over at Josh Gad's YouTube channel.