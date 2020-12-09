Afterlife's Andrew McGuire and Tristan Edwards deliver a clutch of seismic riffs in this dual guitar/bass playthrough

Though relatively new to the nu-metal scene, Floridian four-piece Afterlife possess the sound and songwriting prowess to sit comfortably with their contemporaries.

Following up their 2019 debut album Breaking Point with new single Wasting Time, vocalist Tyler Levenson, guitarist Andrew McGuire, drummer Luke Walkinshaw and bassist Tristan Edwards form a super-tight unit, deploying a host of drop-tuned riffs, earth-shattering rhythms and catchy hooks.

And for your viewing pleasure, McGuire and Edwards have filmed a full playthrough of the track, which Guitar World is proud to present today.

"In this video, I used my new Schecter Nick Johnston Diamond series Strat,” Mcguire says. “I love this guitar because the guys at Schecter allowed me to customize it to my liking with all gold hardware and a single Fishman Fluence classic in the bridge position.

“My rep at Schecter had them route the voice changes on my pick up to the blade switch rather than doing the standard push pull knobs you normally see with a Fishman set up. This allows me to switch between voices very easily and also ensures the blade switch isn't obsolete despite having no neck pickup."

Says Edwards, “The Jazz bass I used in this video is killer and has one of the fastest necks I’ve ever felt on a bass. Schecter were nice enough to outfit it with my favorite EMG X pair which allows me to take advantage of a chunky overdriven tone without sacrificing clarity.

“These instruments are monstrous and I encourage any and all players to check one out if the opportunity presents itself! I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this family. We hope you enjoy the riffs!”