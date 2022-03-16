Watch an aggrieved customer stage a shred guitar protest outside a dentist's office

This is Guitar World – we believe in the transformative power of the electric guitar as a force for unity, and we'd like to think you do too. However, it can also – as Steve Lukather will be more than happy to tell you – be used as a loud form of protest.

It's in that spirit, seemingly, that an aggrieved customer of one Western Dental recently decided to voice their displeasure with the practice by picking up an Ibanez JEM and putting on a shred clinic right outside of its office.

Twitter user @ferngalvn, thankfully, captured a portion of the protest in all its incendiary glory. You can see it below.

Though the purpose of the fretboard fireworks display was evidently to highlight the inadequacies of this particular Western Dental practice, rather than show off, we've gotta tip our cap to the ability on display here. There's speed and technical excellence in the solo, yes, but it's not too twiddly-widdly, and has exclamation points – those quick whammy hits, for instance – in all the right places.

Maybe next time someone wants to really upset someone, they should plug in outside their office, crank it up, and fumble the Enter Sandman riff over and over again for hours on end...

wtf western dental do to this man 😭 pic.twitter.com/EkLqNc2PUCMarch 12, 2022 See more

Unsurprisingly, the video of the shred protest has gone viral, and ultimately found its way back to the guitarist who staged it.

"Hi everybody this is me," the guitarist, who goes by @PokelaneYT on Twitter, wrote in the replies to the video. "This place has been an absolute nightmare for my son and I.

The guitarist went on to accuse the practice of coercing good reviews from patients before actually giving them care.

"If you go on their Google page you'll see that almost all the comments say Nancy helped me," the guitarist wrote. "Well the worker there, Nancy, takes you to the back, gives you an x-ray and before you even talk how much things are going to cost she insists you do a review.

"I feel duped because when I looked at the reviews of this place before I took my son they were all good but now I know that they're all fake. Thank you for getting us out there. I advise anyone who's considering coming here to just spend a little extra money somewhere else, it's not worth it."

Some review, eh?