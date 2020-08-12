Steve Lukather fires back at neighbors’ leaf-blowers with insanely loud 7am guitar solo

If you’ve read any interviews with Steve Lukather, you’ll know the session great doesn’t pull any punches. And it seems the same goes for his neighbors, as Luke let us in on his novel retaliation to being woken up by nearby gardeners’ leaf blowers.

A new clip posted to the Toto guitarist’s Instagram account shows a pajamaed Lukather absolutely tearing up the fretboard at 7am, with trampoline-mounted amp running at full volume, in response to his neighbors’ gardeners and their power tools. Luke yells “GOOD MORNING!” afterwards, for good measure.

The video is accompanied by the caption, “What happens when the dickhead neighbors’ gardener starts up 10 blowers at 7am! #goodmorningsunshine #fuckyou”

And it seems several guitar A-listers concur with Luke’s response. “That’s the greatest!!” said Joe Bonamassa, while Peter Frampton added, “They also owe you $$ for your performance! All mowers and blowers need to become rakers and takers anyway. Much love”.

Lukather is, of course, playing one of his Ernie Ball Music Man signature guitars, which have just this very week been updated for 2020 with hot new custom pickups and finishes.