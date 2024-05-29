“In the fusion era of the ’70s, we were always thinking of the record. I don't associate him with any record yet”: Al Di Meola gives his take on the Matteo Mancuso phenomenon

Al Di Meola stresses how important it is for young guitarists to develop their songwriting skills alongside their technique

Left - Guitarist Al Di Meola performs on stage at The Magnolia on September 24, 2019 in El Cajon, California;Right - Guitarist Matteo Mancuso performs onstage during the Give Back Through Music's Leslie West Tribute Concert at The Canyon Club on January 23, 2024 in Agoura Hills, California
(Image credit: L-Daniel Knighton/Getty Images;R-Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Al Di Meola has recently highlighted Matteo Mancuso as one of the best guitarists of his generation. However, he also mentions how important it is for contemporary guitarists like Mancuso to go beyond videos and develop their songwriting technique, to create records with a legacy.

“He's good. He's a phenomenon,” remarks Di Meola in an interview on Become A Guitarist Today with Adam Roach.

