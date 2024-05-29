“In the fusion era of the ’70s, we were always thinking of the record. I don't associate him with any record yet”: Al Di Meola gives his take on the Matteo Mancuso phenomenon

Al Di Meola has recently highlighted Matteo Mancuso as one of the best guitarists of his generation. However, he also mentions how important it is for contemporary guitarists like Mancuso to go beyond videos and develop their songwriting technique, to create records with a legacy.

“He's good. He's a phenomenon,” remarks Di Meola in an interview on Become A Guitarist Today with Adam Roach.

“Of all the new guys, he's the one everybody's talking about. Rightfully so. When I first heard him, I said, ‘Okay, he's lightyears ahead.’ You know, in many ways. He's got an extraordinary technique.

“But what he doesn't have yet, he's not a composer. So everything he's playing in these videos is wow. But it's not against any music. How is that gonna fit in the music?”

Di Meola mentions how musicians had their breakthrough in the jazz fusion era of the '70s by creating records that pushed the envelope.

“When people were thinking of me or any guys in the fusion era of the '70s, we were always thinking of the record. When people think of me, they think of Elegant Gypsy, Casino...they think of records or songs Race With Devil, Mediterranean Sundance, you know, and I don't associate him with any record yet,” he asserts.

“And that's a big thing that we're forgetting, that technique is not enough. Even though it's the best of this generation, what he's doing, and there's a lot of great ones. But he needs to develop, he needs a start even, to gravitate towards writing. Because otherwise, you can only take so much technique, you got to have the music, you know?”

In a 2022 Guitar World interview, Di Meola doubled down on his thoughts about the importance of well-crafted songs. He said, “I see a lot of young players online with such super-phenomenal technique and in many cases, super-phenomenal lines, which are just incredible and very impressive, but very rarely ever do I see it in the framework of a composition, especially an original composition.”

It's safe to say that Mancuso is still early in his career, having only released his debut album, The Journey, last year. In an interview with Guitar World, Mancuso revealed plans for his second album, which is in the works.

“I will use my Pacifica more on the next album. I love the single-coil sound and the whammy bar,” he explained. “It will probably be less jazz-oriented and more like free composition. I love Pat Metheny’s approach to harmony, so it will be more in that direction. But I can’t say for sure... that’s the beauty and the mystery of a second album.”

Just last month, Mancuso continued to solidify his presence in the wider guitar world after being invited to play onstage with Joe Bonamassa, who referred to Mancuso as his new favorite guitarist.