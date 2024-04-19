“It felt like I was daydreaming!” Matteo Mancuso joins Joe Bonamassa onstage to trade arena-worthy solos

By Janelle Borg
published

Joe Bonamassa had previously named Matteo Mancuso as his new favorite guitar player

Matteo Mancuso and Joe Bonamassa
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images ; Harry Herd/Getty Images)

Yesterday, Joe Bonamassa invited his new favorite guitar player – Matteo Mancuso – on stage at the Uber Arena in Berlin. In a social media post, Mancuso expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

“Yesterday I had the chance to play with the legend Joe Bonamassa at the Uber Arena,” he wrote. “Such an otherworldly experience to play with Joe and his band in a huge arena like this one! It honestly felt like daydreaming! Thank you so much Joe and all the band for this unforgettable moment. It was simply one of the best musical experiences I ever had.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.