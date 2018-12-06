Albert Collins and Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown Archival Performances to See Release

New West Records will release two separate archival performances from music legends Albert Collins and Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown as a part of its acclaimed Live from Austin, TX series on February 8.

Both performances were originally filmed for the PBS television series Austin City Limits and will be issued on vinyl for the very first time as 180 gram double LPs housed in gatefold sleeves. The LPs have been remastered from original sources and feature liner notes from Austin City Limits producer Terry Lickona. In addition to the vinyl releases, the recordings were also remastered in HD digital audio.

Both albums can be pre-ordered here.

From his liner notes to Albert Collins' Live From Austin, TX, Terry Lickona states, “They called him the ‘Ice Man’ and ‘The Master of the Telecaster,’ but above all else, Albert Collins was a consummate Texas bluesman.”

He continues, “ ‘Ice Man’ or not, Albert was on fire the night of his taping on October 28, 1991. ‘You just can’t believe how long it took me to get on this show!’ he declared, and wasted no time proving why it was long overdue. His performance was a wild ride, and the ACL stage proved too small for his antics, so with his long guitar chord in tow he took off into the audience during his ten-minute-plus finale of ‘Frosty.’ He was first and foremost an entertainer, but nonetheless belongs up front in the pantheon of great blues guitarists.”

Albert Collins - Live From Austin, TX track list:

Mr. Collins, Mr. Collins

My Woman Has a Black Cat Bone

Iceman

Lights Are On But Nobody’s Home

Put The Show On the Other Foot

The Things That I Used to Do

Head Rag

Travelin’ South

Frosty

Recorded on February 6, 1996, Clarence Gatemouth Brown's Live From Austin, TX release captures the last of the guitarist’s four performances on Austin City Limits. From his liner notes, Lickona states, “Texas music has always been a melting pot of many styles, genres, cultural and ethnic influences, but Gatemouth was a one-man cauldron of sonic intensity and originality unmatched by anyone before or since. If you asked him who his musical influences were, he would say, ‘I never wanted to sound like nobody. I just play the kind of stuff that got into my blood and I’m still the only person I know who plays it.” Continuing, “...his music could swing with the best of them, as he demonstrates in this show.”

Clarence Gatemouth Brown - Live From Austin, TX track list:

Ain’t That Dandy

Born in Louisiana

Honky-Tonk

Dark End of the Hallway

Bits and Pieces

Leftover Blues

There You Are

Early In The Mornin’

Things Ain’t What They Used to Be

Up Jumped the Devil