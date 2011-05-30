Alestorm Debut "Shipwrecked" Music Video

Scottish pirate-metal band Alestorm have recently debuted a music video for their new song, "Shipwrecked," taken from their forthcoming album Back Through Time. The album will be released on June 3 in Europe and June 14 in North America via Napalm Records. Fans can pre-order the album via the band's official website.

A part of the folk-metal movement, Alestorm have released two albums to date, 2008's Captain Morgan's Revenge and 2009's Black Sails at Midnight.

Check out the "Shipwrecked" video below and let us know what you think in the comments.

