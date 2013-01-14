Alice in Chains Announce Spring 2013 Tour Dates

Alice in Chains posted a handful of 2013 US tour dates on their Facebook page this morning.

You can check out the complete date and venue info below.

Fan pre-sale for most tour dates begins tomorrow, January 15. Tickets for all headline tour dates go on sale to the general public on January 18.

Just last week, the grunge icons posted the official music video for their new song, "Hollow," which you can see below.

The song debuted online last month along with a lyric video made up of images contributed by fans. The track is the first from the band's upcoming, as-yet-untitled new album, which is expected this spring.

"It’s like having to deal with the sophomore jinx for the second time in our career,” said guitarist Jerry Cantrell of the pressure to follow 2009's Black Gives Way to Blue. "In my opinion, that record stood up to anything else we’ve put out in our career. And this new one is right up there as well."

For a look back at the band's 2009 comeback album, Black Gives Way to Blue, check out our 2009 interview with Jerry Cantrell here.

Alice in Chains 2013 US Spring Tour