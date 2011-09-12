Alice Cooper Posts Samples of New Album, 'Welcome 2 My Nightmare'

The sequel thirty-five years in the making, Alice Cooper's new album, Welcome 2 My Nightmare, hits shelves tomorrow, September 13. To give you a taste of the album, Alice has posted an interactive YouTube video that let's you check out audio clips from each of the songs on the album, and get a little bit of the story behind them. You can check out the video below.

Also, in case you haven't heard it, head here to watch the video for the first single off Welcome 2 My Nightmare, the Stones-influenced "I'll Bite Your Face Off."

"This is Alice's nightmare 35 years later," said Cooper of the new album, which features production by legendary producer Bob Ezrin. "Bob and I created this character and we know how to write for him. I play the part but we're not writing for me, we're writing for Alice. We kept the first Nightmare album very personal to us, on this one we found more humor and we were more open. This was our world and we want to present it to the fans. The original album was my first solo album after all those huge hit records with the original band and now that nightmare is exposed, this one can be a little bit more open. The music crosses all sorts of boundaries; we went where the lyrics took us."

The album will also feature former members of the Alice Cooper Group, Dennis Dunaway, Michael Bruce and Neal Smith, along with a special guest appearance from pop singer Ke$ha.

"I think a lot of my audience is going to go 'KE$HA!?'," said Alice, "but she probably wrote the most disgusting lyrics in the song — we had to rein her in. I like people to know that just because artists are put in a pigeon hole, that doesn't mean that's what they are. Give people a little room."