Alice Cooper Robbed, Turns to Fans for Help

The Los Angeles storage facility that houses the Alice Cooper Archives was broken into last Tuesday, March 27, along with three other storage units.

Among the missing items are a large quantity of original vinyl records, a jacket and the original sculpture used on the cover of Cooper's Hey Stoopid album (pictured at left).

Although a police report has been filed, Cooper and his staff have turned to Cooper's fans for help in tracking down some of the memorabilia. They posted the following notice on alicecooper.com, which adds info about the stolen jacket:

"If anyone sees anything suspicious or hears anything about these stolen items -- especially on the internet or in Los Angeles -- please let us know at archives@alicecooper.com. Thanks Sickthings!

"UPDATE: The jacket in question is in fact the John Richmond jacket, better known as the one worn in Wayne's World. It's one of a kind, and is unmistakable. If you see anyone selling it, please write to us immediately!"



