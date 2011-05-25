The All-New GuitarWorld.com

Welcome to the redesigned, re-imagined – re-everythinged – GuitarWorld.com. It’s a project we've been working on behind the scenes for quite a while.

We know it will live up to its name, serving as an all-encompassing online universe for guitarists of all experience levels – plus gear geeks, music lovers and anyone who wants to stay well informed with all forms of industry news.

The new GuitarWorld.com will supply you, the reader, with a steady flow of news about artists, new releases, summer tours, cool new gear and lots more. You'll also find tons of exclusive content available only at GuitarWorld.com, including videos, gear reviews, lessons, artist Q&As, photo galleries, Top 10 lists (and some Top 50 lists!) and – of course – the lovely and talented girls of Guitar World.

Among the new features is a rotating series of columns and blogs by an ever-evolving pool of contributors, including a diverse crew of celebrity recording artists, session players, recording techs, music transcribers, gear reviewers, amp specialists and Guitar World editors.

Another new feature on the site is the "Disc" tab near the top right of the home page, where you'll find all the Soundcheck gear-review videos that – until the current July 2011 issue of Guitar World – appeared on a disc that was inserted into the magazine.

Please note that, in order to focus our resources and provide you with the best possible website, we've had to eliminate a few features from the old site, namely the guitar tabs and the forums. We are evaluating the tabs situation and looking for a better solution for users. Fans of the forums, of course, are invited to join – or start – discussions on our Facebook page, where more than 69,000 GW readers have already settled in. Feel free to comment on the new site and tell us what you'd like to see more – or less – of.

So please check out – and enjoy – the new GuitarWorld.com. Take a good, long look around – and tell us what you think. The homepage is always open!