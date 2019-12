A few days back, Allegaeon's Greg Burgess stopped by Guitar World's New York City headquarters.

While he was in town, he sat down in our studio to film a playthrough video for the band's searing track, "Parthenogenesis." You can check out the end result above.

"Parthenogenesis" is taken from the Denver-based melodic death metal group's new album Apoptosis, which came out on April 19. You can pick up a copy of that album right here.

For more on Allegaeon, follow along on Facebook.