Allman Brothers Announce November Tour Dates

The Allman Brothers Band have commenced their return to the concert road with select shows confirmed in November, marking Gregg Allman’s first live performances since his successful liver transplant surgery in June. The iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band--ALLMAN (vocals and keyboards), BUTCH TRUCKS (drums and tympani), JAIMOE (drums), WARREN HAYNES (vocals, lead and slide guitar), DEREK TRUCKS (slide and lead guitar), OTEIL BURBRIDGE (bass) and MARC QUINONES (congas and percussion)--announces an East Coast intimate theatre tour of “Evening With” shows including three nights at Boston’s prestigious Orpheum Theatre starting November 18.

The group was forced to cancel a June 26 appearance at Eric Clapton’s “Crossroads” festival, as a liver became available for Allman, who has since been recovering swiftly and is excited about getting back on the road. “I’m ready,” says Gregg, who spent time in the Jacksonville area after the surgery, before returning to his Georgia home where he has been spending time with his children, family and friends. “I’ve been itching to play since I got the operation and am glad to be back. Can’t thank everyone enough for their help and support.”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 12 starting at 10am at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster outlets, and at the Orpheum Theatre box office.

