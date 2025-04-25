“You’ve gotta lose the fuss. You grab the new guitar, you scratch it. Grab the key right away": Kiko Loureiro on why players shouldn’t be too precious about their guitars

By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

The shredder says if a guitar looks pristine, it isn’t being played enough

Kiko Loureiro
(Image credit: Henrique Grandi)

It’s the stuff of nightmares: a piggy bank–shattering electric guitar getting its first war wound, tainting the flawless gloss finish. The guitar is ruined. It’ll never be the same again.

Former Megadeth shredder Kiko Loureiro, however, believes that players needn’t be so precious about scratches and dings – especially if the instrument is intended to be played regularly.

“If your guitar is flawless, maybe you haven’t played it enough,” he says in a matter-of-fact Instagram post. “Scratches and dings? Those are just proof you’re creating something real. Use it. Abuse it.”

In the accompanying video, he can be seen rubbing an Ibanez up and down a hardshell guitar case, seemingly in a bid to demonstrate his nonchalant attitude to guitar damage – something that may make certain readers reel.

Loureiro's comments echo similar words he offered during a recent interview, a clip of which was included in the post. In it, he encourages players not to worry about scratches.

“I use guitars that are like $3,000 – expensive guitars,” he says. “[They’re] my signature guitars from Ibanez.

“You’ve gotta lose the fuss. You grab the new guitar, you scratch it. Grab the key right away. The guitar has to be part of your everyday life. If you keep thinking, ‘I can’t scratch it,’ you’ll never practice!”

There’s also the argument that road-worn guitars possess a certain uniqueness. Rory Gallagher’s 1961 Stratwhich sold for $1.16 million last year – was all the more iconic for its half-destroyed look, while plenty of firms are cashing in on players wanting far-from-pristine instruments straight off the shelf.

For example, Solar and Music Man have both released innovative metal-finished guitars that oxidize as you play, giving each guitar a one-of-a-kind look, and Lee Malia wanted his brand-new signature Jackson to wear quicker than normal. Beyond that, Charvel, EVH, and Solar (again) are among the builders putting out already-relic’d guitars.

Charvel Pro-Mod Relic San Dimas Style 1 Relic HH FR PF

(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

Solar chief Ola Englund admitted he wasn’t a fan of the concept at first, but has warmed to it over time.

“Relic guitars are something that divide a lot of people,” he said. “I remember when Fender started doing this, I was like, ‘Why would anyone purchase something that’s pre-worn?’

“[I thought it was] like buying pre-worn jeans with all the holes in them, but I’ve realized they’re a very acquired taste.”

Proving he isn’t ovely precious about his guitars – even ones he’s achieved great things with – Loureiro sold a score of gear he used during his Megadeth days on Reverb last year. He’s since been working on writing a solo album, which puts everything he learned from his time with the thrash metal icons into a new era for the shredder.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

