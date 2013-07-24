Alter Bridge to Release New Studio Album, 'Fortress,' October 8

Alter Bridge have announced that a new studio album — Fortress — will be released October 8 via EMI Label Services. The album will be the band's first studio release since 2010's ABIII.

Alter Bridge — Myles Kennedy on vocals, Mark Tremonti on guitar, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums — also have announced their only US show, which will take place October 4 at the House Of Blues in Orlando, Florida. You can check out all the band's scheduled dates below.

Fortress was produced by long-time Alter Bridge producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette, who is known for his work with Falling In Reverse, Story Of The Year and Incubus.

“When we started pre-production on this album, we pushed ourselves harder and further than we ever have previously in order to make the most out of every individual arrangement," Tremonti said. "We wanted this album to be our most unpredictable and exciting one yet. From the early feedback we have received, it looks like we have achieved what we set out to do."

Song titles on Fortress include “Cry Of Achilles,” “Bleed It Dry” and “Farther Than The Sun,” “All Ends Well” and the epic title track, “Fortress.”

Tickets for the October 4 show will go on sale Friday, July 26, at ticketmaster.com.

ALTER BRIDGE TOUR DATES