"When you put your name on something, you've got to make sure it's right": Mark Tremonti is road-testing his highly anticipated pedal line on tour with Creed – and he knows which stompboxes he'll be launching first

Tremonti has shared an update on his pedal range, and touted five potential future releases

Mark Tremonti holds his signature PRS singlecut
(Image credit: Scott Diussa)

Tone freaks everywhere were intrigued by Mark Tremonti’s September 2023 announcement he was launching a pedal company. “I’m going after the Klon,” he declared, “and I don't want it to be $8,000 – I want it to be 200 bucks.”

Since then, things have been understandably quiet on that front as Tremonti busied himself with Creed’s arena-filling reunion tour. Tremonti recently updated Guitar World, though, and the pedals are happening.

“Just yesterday I tried out two pedals, but I’m trying to be as picky as I can and not pull the trigger until I’m perfectly happy with it,” Mark says. “They were two wah pedals.”

“I’m trying to come up with something cool that’s also very affordable and road-worthy,” he added. “When you put your name on something, you’ve got to make sure it’s right. We’ve been at it for a few years... but we’ll get there.”

When he announced the project, Mark had been testing a Uni-Vibe style model, which is still on the cards. His most recent prototypes, however, were two wah models. Additionally, Tremonti says, there’s a tremolo, the aforementioned Uni-Vibe, and a dual overdrive. “I love the idea of a stackable overdrive,” he adds.

Mark’s plan remains as it was when he first announced the line: “I want to come out with three pedals when it launches and then come out with a pedal a year after that.” He also has a fifth pedal idea in addition to those already mentioned:

“I want to do an octave pedal at some point, but the parts are a little tougher to come by than you would think,” he admits. “So, it’s been [about] hunting some of that down.”

A plain metal pedal enclosure with four knobs labelled Rate, Depth, Blend, and Volume. An additional jack socket is labeled "Rate exp in"

Mark Tremonti's prototype Uni-Vibe pedal (Image credit: Premier Guitar/YouTube)

When Tremonti announced the pedals, he had the Uni-Vibe prototype on his Alter Bridge board. Now the Creed tour is wrapped up, Mark is preparing to go out with his Tremonti band, so we can be confident the pedals will have had plenty of gig testing when they do emerge.

Tremonti has not commented on whether he will start his own company or, like Jack White’s Third Man Hardware, partner with existing manufacturers to release the pedals.

The past year has been good to Tremonti gear-wise, seeing him reunited with the Les Paul he used on Creed’s debut album and launching his MT100 signature amp.

The full interview with Tremonti is in the May 2025 issue of Guitar World, available from Magazines Direct.

