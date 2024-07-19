“A lot of metal players won’t care – they just want to play metal. But cleans are important to me”: Mark Tremonti on what his signature PRS MT 100 amp has in common with his Dumbles – and why it does more than breathe fire

One of the best metal amps on the market? Sure. One of the most versatile? Most def. The Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist's signature head has three independent channels and they're all their own thing

Mark Tremonti onstage with Alter Bridge playing his signature PRS singlecut
Launched by PRS in 2018, the MT 15 would go on to become a hit with players needing something versatile that could take them from bedrooms to smaller stages. Six years later, after a whole lot of tweaking, Mark Tremonti is unveiling his second signature amp, the MT 100 – a 100-watt behemoth capable of conquering venues of any size.

“I wanted three channels this time, so I could replicate my favorite amps at home,” he says. “The Fender Twin-like clean is one of the things I’m most proud of, because with high-gain amps, that channel is often there as a side note. A lot of metal players won’t care; they just want to play metal. But cleans are important to me.”

