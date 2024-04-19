“For years we have been trying to find it”: Mark Tremonti’s cherished ‘My Own Prison’ Les Paul – which helped kickstart Creed’s career – has been found almost 26 years after it was stolen

By Phil Weller
published

Tremonti’s beloved Gibson, which played a crucial role in the recording of Creed’s debut album, was returned to its rightful owner on his 50th birthday

Mark Tremonti
(Image credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Mark Tremonti has become the latest high-profile player to experience a heart-warming guitar reunion, having recently been reunited with his childhood guitar nearly 26 years after it was stolen.  

The 1986 Gibson Les Paul was returned to Tremonti on his 50th birthday. It features a unique Kahler bridge, and helped launch Creed’s career, playing a huge role in the writing and recording of their debut album, My Own Prison

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.