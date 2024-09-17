“Andy’s passing left us all absolutely devastated. I’ve been wanting to celebrate his life and contribution to music”: The Smiths drummer Mike Joyce launches Crowdfunder for Andy Rourke tribute mural

By
published

The campaign will finance a mural of the band's late bass player in Manchester, UK, with some of the proceeds also set to go to charity

Andy Rourke mural Manchester
(Image credit: Akse P19)

A Crowdfunder campaign has been launched to have a mural of late The Smiths bass guitar player Andy Rourke painted in the heart of Manchester, UK.

The bassist passed in May last year after a battle with cancer. This new campaign will see Rourke become the latest in a long list of iconic Manchester musicians to have their legacy remembered via murals across the city.

