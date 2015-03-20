Andy Summers Documentary, 'Can't Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police,' Opens Today — Video

Can't Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police, a new documentary based on Police guitarist Andy Summers’ memoir, One Train Later, opens today, March 20, in New York City.

The feature-length film features Summers, Sting and Stewart Copeland and tells of the band’s meteoric rise, headline-grabbing break-up and reunion 20 years later, through rare archival footage and Summers’ personal collection of photographs.

The film, which was directed and edited by Andy Grieve, who edited The Armstrong Lie and We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks, tells of Summers’ journey from his days in the London music scene to his chance encounter with drummer Copeland and bassist Sting and the formation of the Police in 1977.

Summers’ camera captured the rollercoaster ride to fame and the Faustian trade-off between unprecedented success in the MTV era. The film starts as Summers’ prepares for the band’s 2007 reunion tour, recalling the 1983 Shea Stadium concert the marked the end in what Rolling Stone cites as one of the Top 10 Messiest Band Breakups.

The film was produced by Norman Golightly, Nicolas Cage and Bob Yari and features an original film score by Summers, who is also an executive producer. The reunion concert footage was directed by Lauren Lazin.

OPENING IN THEATERS:

March 20 in New York: Village East Cinema and AMC Empire 25

April 3 in Los Angeles: Laemmle’s Royal and Laemmle’s Playhouse 7

For more information, visit cantstandlosingyou.com, the film's Facebook page or andysummers.com.