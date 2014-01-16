Animals As Leaders Reveal Headlining North American Tour Dates

Animals As Leaders have announced the complete schedule for their upcoming headlining North American tour.
You can check out all the dates below.
For more about the band, visit them on Facebook.
ANIMALS AS LEADERS, AFTER THE BURIAL, NAVENE K, CHON
- 2/24 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
- 2/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
- 2/26 - Greensboro, NC @ Greene Street Club
- 2/27 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
- 2/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero
- 3/02 - New York City, NY @ Irving Plaza
- 3/03 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
- 3/04 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe*
- 3/05 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House*
- 3/06 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
- 3/07 - Joliet, IL @ Mojoes
- 3/08 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
- 3/09 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
- 3/10 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
- 3/11 - St. Louis, MO @ Pop's
- 3/13 - Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald's
- 3/14 - Austin, TX @ SXSW
- 3/15 - Austin, TX @ SXSW
- 3/16 - Dallas, TX @ SBSW
- 3/18 - Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall
- 3/19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue
- 3/21 - Calgary, AB @ Republik*
- 3/22 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room*
- 3/24 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre*
- 3/25 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
- 3/26 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
- 3/27 - Sacramento, CA @ Assembly
- 3/28 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency
- 3/29 - Las Vegas, NV @ Extreme Thing (AAL ONLY)
- 3/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy