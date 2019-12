Animals As Leaders have just debuted a brand new song called "Odessa" over on Alternative Press, and as expected, it's every bit as good as you've come to expect from Tosin Abasi and crew. You can stream the song here.

"Odessa" is taken from the band's upcoming sophomore effort, Weightless, which is due out on Prosthetic Records on November 8.

The song is the second track to be debuted from the new album, and you can stream the first, "Isolated Incidents," below.