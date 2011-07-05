The Answer Announce New Album Title, Post New Track

Northern-Irish rockers The Answer have announced the title of their forthcoming new album as Revival. The album will be released in North America in October via Spinefarm Records/Universal.
On the album's title, singer Cormac Neeson had this to say: “The Answer are back, and our mission is to revive rock ‘n’ roll from the grassroots up! We had two great years playing in some of the biggest venues in the world, but this time around, on the first leg of our ‘Revival’ tour, we’re going back to the sweaty, intimate venues where it all began. We’ve missed the intensity of being able to look our fans straight in the eye, and to have a beer with them after the show. We’ve got an entire album’s worth of new material, and we’re excited … bring it on!”
The band are offering a free download of the track "Piece By Piece" from Revival, which can be downloaded here.
Revival was produced by Grammy-award winning producer Chris "Frenchie" Smith (Dandy Warholds, Jet, ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead.)
The Answer "Revival" Tour Dates:
- September
- 30 – Limerick, UK - Dolans
October
1 - Dublin, UK - Whelans
2 - Galway, UK - Roisin Dubh
3 - Cork, UK - Cyprus Avenue
5 - Ballymena, UK - Diamond Rock Club
7 - Derry, UK - Nerve Centre
8 - Warrenpoint, UK - Hideout
10 - Leicester, UK - Academy
11 - Exeter, UK - Cavern
13 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
14 - Ebbw Vale, UK - Steelhouse
15 - Sheffield, UK - Academy
17 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
19 - Birmingham, UK - Academy
20 - York, UK - The Duchess
21 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut’s
22 - Aberdeen, UK - Tunnels
24 - Manchester, UK - Academy III
25 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
27 - Portsmouth, UK - Wedgewood Rooms
28 - London, UK - Garage