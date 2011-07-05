The Answer Announce New Album Title, Post New Track

Northern-Irish rockers The Answer have announced the title of their forthcoming new album as Revival. The album will be released in North America in October via Spinefarm Records/Universal.

On the album's title, singer Cormac Neeson had this to say: “The Answer are back, and our mission is to revive rock ‘n’ roll from the grassroots up! We had two great years playing in some of the biggest venues in the world, but this time around, on the first leg of our ‘Revival’ tour, we’re going back to the sweaty, intimate venues where it all began. We’ve missed the intensity of being able to look our fans straight in the eye, and to have a beer with them after the show. We’ve got an entire album’s worth of new material, and we’re excited … bring it on!”

The band are offering a free download of the track "Piece By Piece" from Revival, which can be downloaded here.

Revival was produced by Grammy-award winning producer Chris "Frenchie" Smith (Dandy Warholds, Jet, ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead.)

The Answer "Revival" Tour Dates:

September

30 – Limerick, UK - Dolans

October

1 - Dublin, UK - Whelans

2 - Galway, UK - Roisin Dubh

3 - Cork, UK - Cyprus Avenue

5 - Ballymena, UK - Diamond Rock Club

7 - Derry, UK - Nerve Centre

8 - Warrenpoint, UK - Hideout

10 - Leicester, UK - Academy

11 - Exeter, UK - Cavern

13 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

14 - Ebbw Vale, UK - Steelhouse

15 - Sheffield, UK - Academy

17 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

19 - Birmingham, UK - Academy

20 - York, UK - The Duchess

21 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut’s

22 - Aberdeen, UK - Tunnels

24 - Manchester, UK - Academy III

25 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

27 - Portsmouth, UK - Wedgewood Rooms

28 - London, UK - Garage