Anthrax to Play Free Show at Best Buy Theater in New York City on September 12

As we recently reported, Samson, Hartke, Zoom and Best Buy Music Gear are bringing a Metal Masters Clinic to the Best Buy Theater in New York City's Times Square on Monday, September 12.

But what we didn't mention -- until now -- is that Anthrax will be performing a free show at the clinic.

The clinic, which is free and starts at 5 p.m., will also feature the individual input of Charlie Benante and Frank Bello of Anthrax, David Ellefson of Megadeth, Kerry King of Slayer and drummer Mike Portnoy.

There are two ways to get in:

01. Wristbands will be available on a first come, first served basis on the day of the clinic only outside Best Buy Theater, which is at 1515 Broadway, West 44th Street. A minimum of 500 wristbands -- with a limit of one per person -- will be given out. All attendees should get in line early!

02. You can preorder Worship Music, the new album by Anthrax, at Bestbuy.com, right here. Then go to freesecretshow.com and enter your Best Buy 12-digit order number to get your free ticket to the show. The Anthrax show starts at 9 p.m. Bring your ticket, your Bestbuy.com receipt and your photo ID to get into the show.

If you don't live in NYC, don't panic! You can watch the clinic -- and the entire Anthrax performance -- live, right here on GuitarWorld.com starting at 5:30 p.m. -- with a repeat showing at 7:30 p.m. -- September 12 (followed by the Anthrax show at 9 p.m.). Be sure to tune in!

