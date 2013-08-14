Anthrax Reveal New Guitarist: Jon Donais of Shadows Fall

Last night, during a TeamRock Radio interview, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian made it public that the band's new guitarist is Shadows Fall axman Jon Donais. Donais has been filling in with Anthrax since Rob Caggiano left the band in January to join Volbeat.

“Jon is a bro and he’s also a total fucking ripper,” Ian said during the interview, which you can hear below. “I’ve worked with him twice before on side projects and he tears it up. I’m excited to have him on my right burning up the stage with Anthrax. '13s gonna be a good year.”

Donais said:

“I grew up on Anthrax, they’re the thrash scene, they’re one of the Big Four, I’d be crazy to not want to play with them. Initially, Rob called and told me he was leaving the band, and asked if I’d be interested in filling in.

"Then Scott called me and everything fell into place. Rob and I are using Skype to work on solos and other guitar parts, so he’s being great. I also have to give special thanks to my band — Brian, Matt, Jason and Ed — who have been incredibly supportive and encouraged me to do this."

You can hear the entire interview below.