Aranda Premiere New Song, "Don't Wake Me"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Don't Wake Me," a new song by Aranda.

The track is from their forthcoming album, Not The Same, which is set to be released later this year.

"Don't Wake Me" combines dizzying guitar riffs with soaring melodies that build to a climactic finish that'll leave you shaking in your boots.

“We want to create high energy ... keep rocking, keep everybody entertained,” guitarist Dameon Aranda says. "We want to involve the audience and make it fun for them. Our hope is you’ll keep coming back for more.”

Brothers Dameon and Gabe Aranda have been writing and playing music together since they were kids. Throughout their career, they've worked with the Grammy-nominated producers Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello on their first self-titled national release.

Dameon and Gabe have shared the stage with Papa Roach, Stone Temple Pilots, Shinedown, Staind, Sick Puppies, the All American Rejects, Rev Theory, Saliva, Puddle of Mudd, Theory of a Deadman, Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry.

