Swedish melodic death metallers Arch Enemy released a three-minute documentary about their performance at AJZ Bahndamm in Wermelskirchen, Germany. The intimate showcase took place on March 14th in front of 150 select fans and media to celebrate the band's new album, Khaos Legions. The documentary also includes some unheard snippets of a new song, “Yesterday Is Dead And Gone,” which will be made available to the public this Friday (April 1st) as a free download. Check out the clip below.