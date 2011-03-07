Arch Enemy Reveal New Album Cover Art

Swedish extreme metal powerhouse, Arch Enemy, has set a late spring/early summer release for its ninth studio album, entitled Khaos Legions, via Century Media. The band tapped artist Brent Elliott White (Megadeth, Death Angel) to design the cover art. View the cover below.

Arch Enemy has also confirmed several summer dates and festivals in support of the forthcoming album, including a newly added performance on Sonisphere Festival 2011. Check out the band's itinerary below.

Arch Enemy – Live 2011: