Arch Enemy Reveal New Album Cover Art

Swedish extreme metal powerhouse, Arch Enemy, has set a late spring/early summer release for its ninth studio album, entitled Khaos Legions, via Century Media. The band tapped artist Brent Elliott White (Megadeth, Death Angel) to design the cover art. View the cover below.
Arch Enemy has also confirmed several summer dates and festivals in support of the forthcoming album, including a newly added performance on Sonisphere Festival 2011. Check out the band's itinerary below.
Arch Enemy – Live 2011:
- 14 May 2011 - Boulevard Festival @ C.O.C. Stadium, Morocco, Casablanca
- 27 May 2011 - Metalfest Open Air Switzerland, Pratteln
- 28 May 2011 - Metalfest Open Air Germany, Dessau
- 29 May 2011 - Metalfest Open Air Austria, Mining
- 31 May 2011 - Majestic Music Club, Bratislava, Slovakia
- 04 Jun 2011 - Metalfest Open Air Hungary
- 05 Jun 2011 - Metalfest Open Air Czech Republic
- 25 Jun 2011 - Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Belgium
- 10 Jul 2011 – Sonisphere (Apollo Stage), Knebworth, UK
- 12 Jul 2011 - Metal Camp, Tolmin, Slovenia
- 14 Jul 2011 - Lez' Art Scenique Festival, Selesat, France
- 22 Jul 2011 - Tuska, Suvilahti, Helsinki, Finland
- 30 Jul 2011 - MetaLmorphosiS 2011, Cyprus
- 18 Aug 2011 - Summer Breeze Open Air Dinkelsbühl, Germany
- 27 Aug 2011 - Summers End Open Air, Andernach, Germany