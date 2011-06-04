Arch Enemy Streaming New Album, 'Khaos Legions,' Online

Sweden’s Arch Enemy are streaming their forthcoming album, Khaos Legions, in its entirety this weekend on the band’s MySpace page.

The stream is live now through June 6, so click over to hear the band’s ninth studio album before it hits stores on June 7 via Century Media Records.

GuitarWorld.com recently spoke to Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott about the new album. Amott revealed that the band wrote much of the new record on the road, capturing riffs and melodies, then putting them together in post-production.

"We just started trying to piece all these things together into proper songs," Amott said. "It was kind of like a heavy metal jigsaw puzzle!"

