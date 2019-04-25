Archer Nation Unveil New LP 'Beneath the Dream,' Wrap Tour with Anvil and Don Jamieson

Santa Cruz progressive thrashers Archer Nation are quickly leaving a mark with their Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses/Megadeth)-produced sophomore release Beneath the Dream, which hit stores February 15 via David Ellefson’s EMP Label Group.

On the tail-end of a marathon two-and-a-half month coast-to-coast tour that kicked off March 1—including a month-and-a-half supporting metal legends Anvil and heavy metal standup comic and former That Metal Show co-host Don Jamieson—Beneath the Dream peaked last week at #3 on the NACC Heavy Metal Radio chart, with spins on over 30 stations nationally.

The band recently released the video for “I Am The Dawn,” the first track from the album, that deftly showcases the three prong attack of vocalist/guitarist Dylan Rose, bassist David DeSilva, and drummer Keyhan Moini, with Moini's ferocious drumming, DeSilva's masterful bass duties, and Rose's captivating blend of shred and powerhouse vocals. The band's sound introduces an exciting modern take on the metal genre, while paying homage to all the inspirations that came before them. You can check out the video above.

Archer Nation’s 2015 Metalville debut Culling The Weak, also produced and mixed by Clink, brought Archer Nation worldwide attention, having already toured extensively in over 20 countries, and performed alongside some of the genre's biggest acts including Hellyeah, Annihilator, Doro, and Queensryche, as well as an appearance on the 2016 Monsters of Rock Cruise.

Says vocalist/guitarist Dylan Rose, "After working together to create Culling The Weak, everyone was excited to get back in the studio with Mike Clink to make our new album, Beneath the Dream. We’re extremely excited to be partnered with the great team at EMP Label Group, and finally back to non-stop touring in 2019!"

Adds EMP's David Ellefson, "When Mike Clink first turned myself and Thom onto the Archer Nation record, we were blown away. Clink is a true world-class producer, and we were honored to work with him and Archer Nation to release their ferocious new album.”

To find out more, head over to archernation.com.

Remaining Tour Dates With Anvil and Don Jamieson:

4/25 Brooklyn, NY

4/26 Portland, ME

4/27 Manchester, NH]

4/28 New Bedford, MA