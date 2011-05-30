Arctic Monkeys Streaming New Album 'Suck It And See' Online

British rockers band Arctic Monkeys are currently streaming their new album Suck It And See in its entirety online. The album, which is officially released on June 6, can be heard in full over at the band's website.

Suck It And See, which is the follow-up to 2009's Humbug, was recorded in Los Angeles with producer James Ford (Peaches, Florence and the Machine.)

The album features lead single "Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair," as well as "All My Own Stunts," which features vocal contributions from Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

Check out the video below of the band playing "Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair" on The Late Show with David Letterman.

