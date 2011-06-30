Art of Dying Premiere Acoustic Version of “Die Trying”

Canadian hard rockers Art of Dying have just premiered an acoustic version of their song "Die Trying," from their latest album, Vices and Virtues. The track is streaming now on Revolvermag.com at this location.

On the song's meaning, frontman Johnny Hetherington explains, "'Die Trying' is really the personal story of our band. Starting from nothing, following our dream, and doing whatever it takes to get where we want to be. It’s about never giving up. Figuring out what you want and fully committing yourself is very powerful, but it’s a lot harder than it seems. I mean, it’s easy to say 'I’ll do what ever it takes… I want this,' but actually living the struggle day by day, year by year is another thing. It’s not a 90-minute film with a montage, it’s real life. You sacrifice so much to truly put everything you have into your dream and it’s fucking hard… but I think it’s worth it. Even if you don’t get there, you died trying, and I think that’s a pretty killer way to live."

Art of Dying will be heading out on the Rockstar Uproar Tour in August.