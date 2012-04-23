Asia Announce New Album, 30th Anniversary World Tour

Prog-rock supergroup Asia have announced that they will embark on a world tour this year in celebration of their 30th anniversary.

Not only that, but the band's original lineup — which features Geoff Downes, Steve Howe, Carl Palmer and John Wetton — will release a new studio album, XXX, on July 3.

The album's first single, "Face on the Bridge," will be available for download on May 14 and is already streaming online. Check out of the official music video below.

“We wanted to recapture the energy of the first album," said guitarist Steve Howe, also a longtime member of Yes. "Asia has always been about great songs, fantastic musicianship and I am sure fans of the first album, will fall in love with XXX.”

“We’re very pleased with, and confident about, XXX,” adds bassist/vocalist John Wetton. “It encapsulates, lyrically and instrumentally, the essence of the band today. However, it is the very same four people that gave you the original, iconic album 30 years ago. If you loved it then, you will love it now.”

The full details of the album can be found below the video, and tour dates will be posted as soon as they're announced.

XXX CD EDITION – TRACK LISTING

Tomorrow The World (Wetton/Downes) 6:47

Bury Me In Willow (Wetton/Downes) 6:01

No Religion (Howe/Wetton/Downes) 6:36

Faithful (Wetton/Downes) 5:37

I Know How You Feel (Wetton/Downes) 4:53

Face On The Bridge (Wetton/Downes) 5:59

Al Gatto Nero (Wetton/Downes) 4:36

Judas (Howe/Wetton/Downes) 4:43

Ghost Of A Chance (Wetton/Downes) 4:21

Total Time 49:41

XXX SPECIAL EDITION 11-TRACK CD (+ BONUS DVD) - TRACK LISTING

Tomorrow The World (Wetton/Downes) 6:47

Bury Me In Willow (Wetton/Downes) 6:01

No Religion (Howe/Wetton/Downes) 6:36

Faithful (Wetton/Downes) 5:37

I Know How You Feel (Wetton/Downes) 4:53

Face On The Bridge (Wetton/Downes) 5:59

Al Gatto Nero (Wetton/Downes) 4:36

Judas (Howe/Wetton/Downes) 4:43

Reno (Silver and Gold) (Howe/Wetton) 5:15 (Bonus Track)

Ghost Of A Chance (Wetton/Downes) 4:21

I Know How You Feel (Midnight Mix) (Wetton/Downes) 5:23 (Bonus Track)

Total Time: 60:20

BONUS DVD

Face On The Bridge (Music Video) (4:33)

Faithful (Music Video) (4:34)

The Making of XXX (Featurette) (20:33)