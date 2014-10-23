Attika 7 Post New Lyric Video, Prepare for KnotFest

Attika 7 is a venerable metal powerhouse that took the world by storm in 2012. They are led by vocalist/bassist Evan Seinfeld (founder of Biohazard/star of HBO’s Oz) and guitarist Rusty Coones (Sons of Anarchy), with Ira Black on lead guitar and Tommy Holt on drums.

Now the group is wrapping up work on their new full-length album, which is set for a mid-2015 release.

For more information, visit attika7.com and look for the band on this year’s KnotFest lineup performing 1:40 p.m. Sunday, October 26.

The new track, “Darkest Day,” can be streamed now via a lyric video exclusively below.

Seinfeld states: “Attika 7 is proud to release 'Darkest Day’ to the masses. This is easily our heaviest track to date. We think a lot of people are going to be very surprised about the sound, the energy and the musicianship. We have been working harder than ever to take our music to the next level.

“This is the ultimate revenge song about the wheel of Karma coming full circle and the hand of fate, whether by our hands or yours delivering some real justice. Too many people think there are no consequences to their actions, and revenge, a dish best served cold, can taste so sweet. When someone has done you wrong, you don’t always get to pay them back, and when someone takes something from you, something must be done! The weak will beg for mercy and receive none, if Attika 7 has anything to say about it."

Coones further comments: “Attika 7 is an alumni of Rockstar Mayhem and Uproar festivals in recent years. After touring season ended in 2013 we took a hiatus. We wanted something new, something different. We didn't know what it was gonna be, but we weren't gonna stop till we found it. We decided to experiment with new sounds and influences. No rules, just strive to develop something epic. These new songs are the beginning of this journey, not the end."