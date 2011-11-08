August Burns Red Release New Music Video for "Empire"

Pennsylvania-based metalcore band August Burns Red have just released a new video for their song "Empire." You can check it out below.

Guitarist JB Brubaker had this to say on the making of the video: "The 'Empire' video shoot was an exhausting 8 hours of sweating and head banging. But it was worth the exhaustion as I think it's the coolest performance video we ever did. I especially like the old-school 'Godzilla'-looking shots that are in the middle and the coloring and filters that were applied to the post production brought everything together."

"Empire" is taken off the band's latest album, Leveler, which was released back in the summer of this year.