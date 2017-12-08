Get Festive with August Burns Red's "Last Christmas" Guitar Playthrough

“We’ve always been kind of a goofball band,” August Burns Red guitarist Brent Rambler told Guitar World in a recent interview. “I mean, come on. We play crazy metal for a living and our singer literally screams at people every song. When you think about it like that, you can’t help but see the humor in what we do.”

In that spirit, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a brand-new playthrough video from the band, a playthrough video of...."Last Christmas."

The brief video—which actually features the band's bassist, Dustin Davidson, on the six-string—takes you through the band's hyper-speed take on the Christmas classic. You can watch it above.

The band—fresh off a Grammy nomination for their song, "Invisible Enemy"—has traditionally released a Christmas song every year, with past holiday covers including "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and "Jingle Bells."

